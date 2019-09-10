New sidewalks

This sidewalk replacement is part of a multi-year replacement project started last year. During last year’s sidewalk safety inspections, the sidewalk on Hagman Crescent was identified as a high priority safety issue, and was also recommended for replacement by the District’s Road Asset Management Plan. The Engineering Operations Department will be completing one block of this sidewalk per year until the stretch is completed, at a cost of approximately $70,000 per year. This is consistent with the District’s 5-Year Financial Plan, which will see $400,000 invested over five years into replacing sidewalk infrastructure,” said Gerald Pinchbeck Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston. (Angielique Houlihan photo)