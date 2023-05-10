New sergeant takes the reins at Houston RCMP detachment

Sergeant Ryan Fillmore also has more members under his command

The Houston RCMP detachment has a new commanding officer.

Corporal Ryan Fillmore, who had been filling in as the detachment’s commanding officer since the departure of Sgt. Mark Smaill to Smithers last year, officially assumed the role March 8 with a promotion to Sergeant.

“I was convinced to stay in Houston for the lifestyle that it offers, and the opportunity to continue serving the community as a whole, which is genuinely supportive of the RCMP,” said Fillmore last week.

He began his career in Hope, followed by postings in Alexis Creek in the Cariboo and then in Stewart before transferring to Houston in the early fall of 2020.

By this October, Fillmore will have completed 12 years of service with the RCMP.

Originally from Alberta, Fillmore is a second generation member of the RCMP — his father served 35 years throughout B.C. and Alberta.

He said he was attracted to the national police force through his father and because it offers the opportunity to move throughout Canada and serve different communities.

Fillmore is in now in charge of a detachment that is a fairly rare within the RCMP force nowadays.

With the exception of a vacancy for corporal, the detachment has a full complement consisting of one corporal and nine constables in addition to himself.

Corporal Nathan Fox was promoted to that position from a posting as a constable in Smithers and arrived in Houston in January.

“[Corporal Fox] is a welcome addition to the detachment, bringing with him a strong sense of community,” said Fillmore.

As corporal, Fox is responsible for the day to day detachment operations and direct supervision of the constables.

Applications are open to fill the vacant corporal position and Fillmore hopes it will be filled this summer.

A second addition to the Houston detachment as of this month is Constable Sheldon Holt, straight from the RCMP’s training depot in Regina.

“[Constable Holt] comes from a background in nursing and victim services work which will undoubtedly support him in his role as a police officer,” said Fillmore.

The increase in officers at the detachment means a full engagement in crime prevention and community activities, he added.

“The greatest challenge we currently face in Houston is harm reduction, and being able to assist partner agencies in implementing sustainable solutions on a continual basis, in cases such as drug abuse,” said Fillmore.

“In saying this the detachment will continue to focus proactive enforcement efforts toward those individuals who choose to engage in the criminal lifestyle.”