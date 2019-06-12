New regional district CAO starts on July 1

Curtis Helgesen has been hired as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The new CAO will start his position on July 1, the RDBN said in a news release.

Helgesen previously worked for 13 years with the District of Elkford in southeastern British Columbia. There, he worked for six years as the Director of Financial Services and the last seven years as the CAO.

He has also worked in the Burns Lake area – where he has family – for Lakes District Maintenance.

On the international level, Helgesen worked in Colombia and Peru as a volunteer with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in its Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin America Program. For that he was nominated for an FCM International Award.

“We are very pleased to have Curtis join our team,” said Gerry Thiessen, RDBN chairperson.

“The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Board of Directors is excited to have filled the CAO position with someone who comes to our organization so highly respected in the local government field. We look forward to working with him.”

Cheryl Anderson has been the interim CAO since former CAO Melanie de Weerdt left the position on March 15.

De Weerdt had been the CAO for almost three years.

