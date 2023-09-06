An open sided structure has been built and is housing six individual sections to sort coloured foam packaging, white foam packaging, other flexible plastics, containers, glass and jars as well as paper and cardboard. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

An open sided structure has been built and is housing six individual sections to sort coloured foam packaging, white foam packaging, other flexible plastics, containers, glass and jars as well as paper and cardboard. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

New recycle depot opens at Knockholt Transfer Station in Houston

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) has opened a new recycling depot at the Knockholt Landfill and Houston and Area G Transfer Station, starting Aug. 15. RDBN has undertaken this initiative to revamp recycling efforts in Houston and its surroundings, aiming for greater efficiency and environmental sustainability.

As Janette Derksen, RDBN’s diversion supervisor, explained, “The decision to add a depot to the Houston Transfer Station (at the Knockholt Landfill) was to provide a better, more effective recycling program for the community of Houston and area. The service now will be the same as our other depots across the RDBN. This program will be more cost-effective for the RDBN in terms of annual budgets.”

Derksen further elaborated on the site selection, stating, “The location was chosen due to a lack of land available for such a facility in the community. Even though it is eight minutes from town, we have had success at other transfer station depots that are at similar distances away.”

Residents may wonder about the fate of the existing Houston Recycle Depot. According to Derksen, the new Knockholt depot will offer additional recycling options for residents, focusing primarily on residential print, paper, and packaging recycling. As Derksen put it, “The Houston Bottle Depot will still be in operation, and we understand will still offer a lot of other recycling programs like electronics, small appliances, lights and lamps, smoke alarms and deposit containers. Best to contact them directly on the services they will maintain.”

However, the RDBN will be closing the public drop bins for cardboard and hard plastics at the existing Houston depot at the end of September. This may affect commercial businesses that rely on these bins.

Derksen highlighted the main differences between the Knockholt Depot and the one located in the town of Houston. The Houston Transfer Station depot will mainly focus on the Recycle BC program, while the Houston Bottle Depot may continue to offer all the other recycling programs, including deposit containers. In the future, the RDBN plans to create a one-stop-drop location at the site, except for the deposit container programs, differentiating the two depots further.

The RDBN operates two sub-regional landfills, and eight waste transfer stations, four of which have recycling depots, and two have small-scale satellite depots.

The new recycling depot at Knockholt will have the same hours of operation as the transfer station, i.e. Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rural B.C. residents work to protect water in face of growing drought

Just Posted

(Jim Bailey photo/Black Press)
Landowner wants people to seeks fair land-use compensation from power companies

The current dry season and lack of rainfall has impacted the production of hay, which means no feed for cattle. (File photo)
Drought causes havoc for ranchers/farmers

Topley Volunteer Fire Department members Glenn Kelly, Chris Lohn, Ari Neault and Rob Colbert made the trip to the Lake Country area just outside of Kelowna in August to participate in the massive effort to contain wildfires there, (Topley Volunteer Fire Department photo/Houston Today)
“We scrambled up hills and down hills”

The "Welcome to Houston" sign on the east side of town out on highway 16 being replaced and work is underway for placing the new sign. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
New welcome signs in Houston