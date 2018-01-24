Dr. Bonnie Henry takes over for Dr. Perry Kendall, who is retiring at the end of January. (Black Press)

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

Having battled ebola virus out of Africa and polio in Pakistan, Dr. Bonnie Henry has been named B.C.’s new provincial health officer.

Henry moves up from the deputy provincial health officer role to replace Dr. Perry Kendall, who has headed public health efforts in B.C. since 1999. Henry previously worked for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that Henry’s experience includes working as a surgeon for the Canadian Armed Forces and leading a project in 2000 to stop the spread of polio in Pakistan.

“Dr. Henry has hands-on experience in managing large-scale public health issues, both internationally and here in B.C.,” Dix said.

Dix praised Kendall for his “legendary” role in public service, including a landmark 2002 report on Indigenous health that led to the creation of the First Nations Health Authority.

Henry said he intends to carry on Kendall’s work in improving health for Indigenous people and disadvantaged children in B.C.

Kendall said he is pleased to pass the torch to Henry, and praised Dix and previous health ministers for respecting the independence of his office even when conclusions were not popular. He thanked the provincial media for taking an interest in public health issues, calling them “interested, fair and averse to fake news.”

Henry was appointed to the deputy role in 2014, and has since provided public health advice on issues such as smoke exposure from last summer’s wildfire season, and the B.C. response to risks such as SARS and the H7N9 bird flu.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide
Next story
Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

Just Posted

MMIW inquiry departures raise eyebrows

Cullen: Trudeau must intervene in “troubled” inquiry

Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are… Continue reading

New hunting regulations changes for regions across the province

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources has released a… Continue reading

Harm reduction committee set up in Houston

Committee will seek local solutions to opioid crisis

Houston asked to cover recreation pass costs

Change B.C. program seeks partnership with the District of Houston

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Most Read