New principal named for Silverthorne

And the school district gets a new assistant schools superintendent

Silverthorne Elementary has a new principal and School District 54 has a new assistant schools superintendent.

Jana Fox is moving on from her position as principal at Silverthorne Elementary to become the district’s assistant superintendent, replacing Matthew Monkman who retired earlier this year.

Replacing Fox at Silverthorne is Mark Fehr.

Both appointments are effective as of Nov. 14

Fox has been the principal at Silverthorne for the past two ears and previous to that, spent six years as the school district’s teacher for its indigenous curriculum and culture.

Her teaching career with the school district began in 2006.

She’s just completing a doctorate in education from the University of Calgary and has a masters in leadership studies from the University of Victoria and an education degree from the University of Lethbridge.

“We are confident in her future successes in her new position as assistant superintendent,” said schools superintendent Mike McDiarmid of Fox’s appointment.

Fehr comes to the principal’s position at Silverthorne from a teaching role there following a stint at Muheim Elementary in Smithers.

A teacher since 2005, Fehr became principal at Silverthorne in 2008 for six years after which time he became principal at Walnut Park Elementary in Smithers for two years.

In 2016, Fehr and his family moved to Indonesia where he taught at an international school for two years, returning to Canada in 2018 and then back to School District 54 in 2019.

Fehr holds a BA from the University of Victoria and a Bachelor of Education degree from Simon Fraser University as well as a master of education from the University of Victoria.

Lately, Fehr has developed a district-wide initiative to encourage physicial activity as a life-long pursuit.

“Fehr has a balanced leadership style which ensures he articulates, shares, and meets goals,” schools superintendent Michael McDiarmid said of his appointment.

