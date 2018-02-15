Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on November 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

The National Energy Board has issued three more approvals for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion allowing construction to begin on a tunnel entrance in British Columbia.

The board says it’s granting relief for pre-construction conditions on Trans Mountain property at the Westridge Marine Terminal where the Burnaby Mountain tunnel portal will be located.

READ: B.C. business groups urge Horgan to back down on Kinder Morgan

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan has vowed that the route will never be approved because of the damage and disruption it would cause his city.

The construction is still subject to federal, provincial and municipal permits, but the board says allowing the work to begin now would avoid potential impacts on migratory birds that use the area later in the spring.

The board says that 56 per cent of the route has been approved so far, and construction hasn’t been authorized for the remainder of the line.

The pipeline, which would nearly triple oil-shipping capacity from Alberta to the West Coast, is also facing political and legal hurdles as environmentalists and B.C.’s New Democrat government fight against the project.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Just Posted

A bleak picture of the forest industry in northern B.C.

John Rustad has recently spoken about current challenges

Coastal GasLink responds to Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako concerns

Concerns include emergency response and local hiring commitments

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Proposed work camp south of Houston

Approximately 800 workers would be using the camp

Bulkley Valley mountain goat survey

Mountain Goat Society asking people to keep an eye out for goats from Houston to the Hazeltons.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Most Read