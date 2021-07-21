District of Houston workers have removed embedded whole logs encircling the playground at Steelhead Park after they were judged to be a safety hazard. In their place are more lower profile beams. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

New look at Steelhead Park

District of Houston workers have removed embedded whole logs encircling the playground at Steelhead Park after they were judged to be a safety hazard. In their place more lower profile beams are being placed. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

Pipeline
Coastal Gaslink Pipeline to further advancements this summer

Noah skaeboarding
Skateboarding fun in Houston

Foundation work on the sixplex addition at the Pleasant Valley Village site is well underway. (Houston Today photo)
Foundations poured for senior housing expansion