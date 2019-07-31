New location for Houston Farmer’s Market

The Houston Farmers Market has changed the day and time of their market to Fridays 12 noon to 5 p.m. Because of the time change the market was unable to keep it at Steelhead Park as there is a process to changing the day on their lease which will take several weeks. Another location has been secured as an alternative location. It is on Ninth Street beside Countrywide Printing & Stationary until the lease is amended or the season ends. Please stop by and check out the market in their new location. For more information 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photo)