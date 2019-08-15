New leader coming for Salvation Army

Bulkley Valley Ministries director Tim Sharp of the Salvation Army Bulkley Valley will be moving to Edmonton Aug. 1 to become the Salvation Army Community Resource Centre Director. Tim has given leadership to the Smithers and Houston locations for the past three years. With this move the new director will be Adam Marshall. Adam and his wife Mykaela will be arriving Aug, 12. (Submitted photo)

