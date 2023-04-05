New houses for birds

Sloane age 4 and her mom Brittany attended the Houston Public Library on March 29 to paint a bird house. Sloane and her family are new to Houston this year and heard from a friend about all the fun crafts to do at the library. There were 10 children in attendance and supplies were provided. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
