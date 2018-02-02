Minister of Health Adrian Dix chats with Dr. Glenn Fedor and CCRHD Chair Bob Simpson Friday morning at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb Yorski photo

New hospital a go for Williams Lake, says B.C. Health Minister

B.C. Government announces it is moving ahead with Cariboo Memorial Hospital project

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital project has been brought back to life.

That’s the message Minister of Health Adrian Dix delivered outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake Friday morning.

“I am here today to announce that the B.C. government has approved the concept plan and we’re moving the Cariboo Regional Hospital project forward to business plan stage,” Dix said. “The acceptance of the concept plan means the hospital is a go.”

Dix said having an upgraded hospital will improve health care in the region by offering single rooms for patients and ensure infection control is better, to name just a few of the many benefits.

“It will offer an element of privacy in our most difficult moments,” the minister said. “And (give) support for the workers who work here who have been dealing with an institution that is past its life.”

Read More: Hospital master site plan released

Dix said once the business plan is approval, the project will be put out to tender, noting the announcement is the first of its kind for the new government and also a symbolic one, considering what the community has been through with the 2017 wildfires.

“What we are saying very clearly is that … we are here and this is going to be a thriving community 10 years from now and 20 years from now and 30 years from now and thriving communities need modern hospitals and that is what we are going to deliver in Williams Lake.”

More to come on this story.

Previous story
B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later
Next story
Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Just Posted

DIYBODY, fitness company created by former Houston resident

“Building an amazing body and staying in great shape was never meant to be miserable.”

Albert Giesbrecht’s bail hearing set for February

He was re-arrested days after being released from custody last month

Haskap berry an opportunity for northern B.C.

The super berry is ideal for Canadian weather

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Council waive their own pay increase

There has been no increase since 2010

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

New hospital a go for Williams Lake, says B.C. Health Minister

B.C. Government announces it is moving ahead with Cariboo Memorial Hospital project

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Most Read