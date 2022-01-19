New Hazelton RCMP seize guns, drugs, stolen property following firearm incident

Police found a large cache of firearms and other weapons after executing a search warrant during the investigation of a firearm incident at a New Hazelton residence. (RCMP photo)
Police recovered drugs they believe to be cocaine and oxycodone after executing a search warrant during the investigation of a firearm incident at a New Hazelton residence. (RCMP photo)

New Hazelton police have seized guns, other weapons, drugs and a large amount of stolen property following a firearm incident last week.

On Jan. 12 officers responded to a complaint at a residence on Churchill Street about an incident in which one person allegedly pointed a firearm at another person, according to an RCMP press release.

A suspect was later arrested and Mounties found a prohibited firearm believed to have been involved in the earlier incident.

During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant. The search uncovered numerous firearms and other weapons as well as drugs the RCMP believe to be cocaine and oxycodone.

MORE HAZELTONS NEWS: New Hazelton woman shot in ‘home invasion’: police

“This investigation has been forwarded to BC Prosecution Service for review for potential charges,” said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin, commander of the New Hazelton detachment.

Officers also recovered what the estimate to be more than $20,000 worth of stolen property. Items include power tools, artwork and both desktop and laptop computers.

Members of the public who believe their property might be among the items seized, or who have other information about this case, can call the detachment at 250-842-5244.


