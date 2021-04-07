New furniture store in Houston

Houston is all set to get a brand new furniture store with Mike and Chia’s Furniture in place of the old City Furniture. This new store will make it easier for residents of Houston to shop for furniture in town instead of having to go elsewhere. The shop is currently undergoing renovation and while no date has been set yet, Houston residents are already mentally queuing up to shop local. (Mike & Chia’s Furniture photo/Houston Today)



