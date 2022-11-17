New federal PacifiCan offices open in Prince Rupert, Fort St. John and Prince George

Offices in the north will ensure opportunities don’t get overlooked — Bachrach

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada was in Prince Rupert on Aug. 23. He announced the official opening of PacificCan offices in the coastal city as well as in Prince George and Fort St. John, on Nov. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Northern British Columbia will be home to three Pacific Economic Development Corporation offices in Prince Rupert, Prince George and Fort St. John to serve communities down Highway 16, announced the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit S. Sajjan, on Nov. 17.

PacifiCan is the new federal economic development agency created in August 2021 and is dedicated to British Columbia. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth across our province.

Taylor Bachrach, Skeena Bulkey MP, said the announcement is welcome news for the North Coast.

“Having a PacifiCan office in Prince Rupert will help ensure the opportunities here don’t get overlooked,” the MP said.

Sajjan said the ministry is looking forward to helping Northern British Columbians succeed.

“There is an amazing story unfolding here in Northern B.C. … and the world needs more of what British Columbians have to offer. Today’s announcement is about working closely together in supporting the growth of businesses and responding to priorities in these communities …” Sajjan said.

“With the fastest trade route to Asia, the youngest population in the province, an abundant resource base and nature that the world wants to visit, Northern B.C. has unparalleled assets on which to build,” a media statement reads. “PacifiCan’s expanded footprint will help British Columbians in the North build a stronger economy, with increased access to high-impact local investments and quality advice.”

The announcement was made at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

“Funding from PacifiCan helps University of Northern British Columbia researchers acquire the equipment and attract the highly qualified personnel they need to investigate pressing challenges and discover solutions that will impact our country and world,” said Dr. Geoff Payne, president and vice-chancellor of UNBC.

Also publicized at the launch event was more than $3.1 million in PacifiCanfunding for 13 projects in 11 communities across the north.

“This includes over $2.5M for six projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and $588,251 for seven projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These investments will enable the upgrade of public spaces and enhancement of tourism experiences in many communities …”

The projects include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Tse’K’wa Heritage Society

Revitalize the Tse’K’wa Cultural Centre in Charlie Lake

$457,070

Dawson Creek Sportman’s Club

Construct an indoor shooting range in Dawson Creek

$400,000

District of Tumbler Ridge

Rehabilitate sidewalks, boulevards and shared space in Tumbler Ridge

$750,000

City of Williams Lake

Upgrade the amenities at two parks

$341,625

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

Create a Nordic visitor lodge and visitor amenities in Williams Lake

$300,000

City of Dawson Creek

Rehabilitate aging tennis court into multi use facility in Dawson Creek

$314,808

Tourism Relief Fund

R.O.A.M. Adventures Inc.

Install solar power at an off-grid facility in the Cariboo-Chilko region

$49,224

District of 100 Mile House

Develop a tourism asset inventory, wayfinding strategy and e-bike service

$40,630

1346417 BC LTD.

Upgrade rodeo venue infrastructure for tourism in 150 Mile House

$99,999

Xeni Gwet’in First Nations Government

Renovate remote First Nation lodges for visitors to the Nemaiah Valley

$99,900

Lac Des Roches Resort Ltd.

Expand and upgrade resort facilities to attract visitors to Fishing Highway

$99,999

Alder Hills Hold Co. Ltd.

Build a venue to extend golf season and attract visitors to Prince George

$99,999

Arctic Divide Lodge Ltd.

Expand existing accommodations in Dease Lake

$98,500

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

orthern B.C. This includes over $2.5M for six projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), and $588,251 for seven projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These investments will enable the upgrade of public spaces and enhancement of tourism experiences in many communities spanning from Prince George to 100 Mile House, Tumbler Ridge to Dawson Creek, and more.

Quick facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – PrairiesCan – serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan, serving British Columbia.

, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $3.1 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) to 13 projects located throughout Northern British Columbia.

City of Prince Ruperteconomics