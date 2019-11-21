New family resource centre in Houston

Manager Marian Ells from the Houston Link to Learning said they have now opened the new Family Resource Centre in Houston. The new centre will be run out of the Link to Learning Centre and it has great new things happening. One being the toy lending program. It is available to parents, family members and caregivers. Creative and educational toys and puzzles as well as exersaucers, high chairs and much more are available at no cost for up to one month and now a family drop in where parents can come and network. Ellis said, ” Sometimes when you are a parent you can feel quite isolated and this just gives the parents time for their kids to play together and a chance for parents to talk and get resources if needed.” The family drop in is held every Tuesday from 1 – 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m – noon. For more information call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

 

