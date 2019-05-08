New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro.

Scammers email the customers with a message saying the utility provider is sending money for “misappropriate billing.”

The emails contain links offering to have the money deposited into the customer’s bank account.

“The emails are new…[but] scams that seek bank information from customers has been going on for quite some time,” Bob Gammer, northern B.C. spokesman for the company, told Black Press.

BC Hydro has received dozens of reports about these emails since they were first noticed in the last week of April.

“The scale of this attempt is unprecedented as it is known that thousands of emails are being sent out to addresses across the country,” said BC Hydro in a news release on May 3.

Gammer said there have no reports of scammers succeeding in receiving anyone’s money.

It isn’t known who might be behind the fraud attempts.

“We would recommend that customers be aware that we don’t offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfers. You would get a credit on your actual BC Hydro bill,” Gammer explained.

“We do not collect credit card or bank information by email. If they see that in an email they should be suspicious right away.”

If customers are suspicious of any emails they receive from BC Hydro, they should call 1 800 224 9376, or check their MyHydro account online.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook