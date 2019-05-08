New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro.

Scammers email the customers with a message saying the utility provider is sending money for “misappropriate billing.”

The emails contain links offering to have the money deposited into the customer’s bank account.

“The emails are new…[but] scams that seek bank information from customers has been going on for quite some time,” Bob Gammer, northern B.C. spokesman for the company, told Black Press.

BC Hydro has received dozens of reports about these emails since they were first noticed in the last week of April.

“The scale of this attempt is unprecedented as it is known that thousands of emails are being sent out to addresses across the country,” said BC Hydro in a news release on May 3.

Gammer said there have no reports of scammers succeeding in receiving anyone’s money.

It isn’t known who might be behind the fraud attempts.

“We would recommend that customers be aware that we don’t offer refunds or credits through Interac e-transfers. You would get a credit on your actual BC Hydro bill,” Gammer explained.

“We do not collect credit card or bank information by email. If they see that in an email they should be suspicious right away.”

If customers are suspicious of any emails they receive from BC Hydro, they should call 1 800 224 9376, or check their MyHydro account online.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Just Posted

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

District gets grant for informational signs

Meant for locals and tourists

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

Grant increase fuels District projects

Infrastructure targeted for 2019

Houston loses WorkBC presence

Clients now going online for service

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Most Read