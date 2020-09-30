New corporal begins duties at RCMP detachment

Corporal Ryan Fillmore transferred in from Stewart

There’s a new corporal at the Houston RCMP detachment.

Corporal Ryan Fillmore began his duties Sept. 21 following a transfer from the Stewart RCMP detachment.

It’s also a promotion from constable for Fillmore who spent two years in Stewart following a stint in Alexis Creek in the Cariboo and before that in Hope.

The corporal position at the detachment had been vacant for months following the promotion of Mark Smaill to sergeant, placing him in command of the detachment.

“I had to look myself in the mirror and ask myself if I’m ready for this,” said Fillmore when the promotion and transfer opportunity was presented.

From Alberta, Fillmore, who will note his ninth year with the RCMP next month, can claim a long connection with the RCMP — his father was a 35-year member of the police force.

“I’m not a big city person. I like small towns and I’m looking forward to living and working here,” said Fillmore who counts hunting and fishing among is recreational activities. “There’s a great group of members here at the detachment.”

As the corporal at the detachment, Fillmore is second in command and has responsibility for its day-to-day operations, including overseeing the detachment’s 11 constables.

“I’m to keep the wheels greased and the machinery moving,” he said.

Most Read