New computers, programs feature in library grant expenditure

Grants came from the provincial government

The Houston Public Library has finalized its list of expenditures stemming from two provincial grants amounting to $30,167.28 received earlier this year.

The list includes installation of equipment so that doors into the accessible washroom can be opened by pressing an automatic door opening button.

And fencing will be put up around the library’s air-conditioning equipment to deter theft and vandalism.

Money is also being spent on technological upgrades to improve library functions and ease of use by patrons, said Sarah Lewis, the library director.

Those upgrades include two self-checkout stations equipped with iPads from a company called MeeScan.

There are also two new public-used computers and monitors and two new staff computers and monitors.

Lewis said one of the current staff computers at the front desk is 11 years old and runs on Windows 7.

Also on the purchase list is a wall-mounted shelving unit.

Rounding out the expenditures is money for library programs and events for 10 months, Lewis said.

“This will include Lego Club, Book Club, Game Day, 12 Days of Christmas, Craft Days, etc.,” she explained.

One grant received by the library is for $22,625.46 to assist in COVID-19 relief and the second for $7,541.82 is for emergency planning and preparedness.

The Houston Public Library is one of 71 public libraries in B.C. to receive COVID-19 relief and emergency planning and preparedness grants.

In all, $8 million was sent to the libraries, six regional library federations and three library service providers by the library services branch of the municipal affairs ministry.