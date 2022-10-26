New communications system propels Houston Search and Rescue into the space age

When a beaver gnawed through a tree which then fell on the Telus fibre optic line outside of Topley in June, cutting internet and other communications services for hours, Andy Muma knew what to do.

The president of Houston Search and Rescue powered up the group’s new satellite-based communications system called Starlink and was soon back in touch with the world.

“We were actually in the middle of testing at that time and it worked well,” he said.

Originally developed for recreational vehicle owners so they could keep in touch via cellphones and the internet while on the road, Starlink has proven to be a valuable addition to search and resuce capabilities, said Muma.

He’s particularly impressed that Starlink also works well by connecting emergency services via Wifi in Houston with the rest of the world.

“Search and Rescue, the fire department, the [District of Houston’s] emergency operations centre — because they are all within a block of each other, with cellphones, they can function,” said Muma.

“If there’s an emergency requiring a response, such as an evacuation, that will be invaluable.”

A direct satellite internet connection via Starlink means that search and rescue volunteers will not only have voice contact when in remote areas, but video and images such as maps as well.

“This is a real game-changer for us,” said Muma of the Starlink system that’s based in Houston Search and Rescue’s mobile command vehicle.

“We’re one of the first search and rescue teams using this right now and there are other teams keeping an eye on what is happening.”

With the system now passed its testing phase and volunteers undergoing training, it saw service during a wildfire evacuation request from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

“The system worked flawlessly,” said Muma.

The acquisition of Starlink further moved Houston Search and Rescue into improving its communications abilities by replacing radios which were at least 15 years old.

Six new radios, a base radio, a laptop and software will mean the group can make full use of Starlink’s capabilities.

Money for the Starlink equipment, monthly internet connection costs and a new suite of radio equipment has been raised through a series of donations and commitments.

The District of Houston is financing monthly connection costs through its emergency operations centre while the Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture, one of Coastal GasLink’s prime contractors working on its natural gas pipeline, donated $3,100 to the communications.

Also making a contribution is Coastal GasLink and Civeo, its workcamp provider.

In all the three companies donated more than $6,000 to the Starlink project, part of $11,000 in all provided to Houston Search and Rescue.

The money comes from bottle drive donations which are then matched by TC Energy, Coastal GasLink’s parent.