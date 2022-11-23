The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce board for the next year is, left to right, Tanya Reitsma, Jon Wheatley, Ais Sheridan, Sonia LeBlanc, Kerry Cooper, Claudia Brietzke, Tarey Walles, Amber Overing and Kevin Alles. (Houston and District Chamber of Commerce photo/Houston Today)

New chamber of commerce board named

They’ll guide chamber affairs over the next year

Amber Overing from Buy-Low Foods was named the new president of the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce for its next business year when it met for its annual general meeting Nov. 16.

The position had been vacant since the resignation earlier this year of Darrin Super.

The meeting was the first in-person annual general meeting for chamber members since May 2019.

Overing said she was excited about what lies ahead.

“With our new and returning board members, we have a strong and diverse group representing many facets of the business sector,” she said.

“I look forward to working with them, the executive director, the District of Houston and the community. “

Kevin Alles from Country Wide Printing & Stationery, Tanya Reitsma from Reitsma’s Home Hardware, Claudia Brietzke from the Tahtsa Group and Kerry Cooper from IG Wealth Management are returning board members.

New to the board is Sonia LeBlanc from Canfor, Ais Sheridan from M. Brown Contracting, Tarey Walles from Tarey’s Essentials and Jon Wheatley from TJ Mop and Go Cleaning Services.

Houston mayor Shane Brienen is the District of Houston’s representative on the chamber board and District of Houston councillor Lisa Mueller is the alternate.

Laura Blackwell, publisher of Houston Today, resigned from the board for personal reasons prior to the annual general meeting.

The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce is the voice of the local business community but it also has other functions, including operating the seasonal tourist information centre and economic development in a contractual arrangement with the District of Houston.

It also undertakes marketing and other campaigns designed to promote local shopping and support of local businesses.

The chamber’s origins date back to 1961.

