New agreement with Ottawa promises more support for B.C. farmers

Farmers and other food producers are promised additional supports under a new funding agreement between B.C. and the federal government. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

A new funding agreement between B.C. and Ottawa promises to put more money into the pockets of farmers and other food producers.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will make about $470 million through various programs available starting April 1 over five years. It replaces the current, but expiring, Canadian Agricultural Partnership agreement between Ottawa and the provinces. Its total value is $3.5-billion.

B.C.’s agriculture minister, Pam Alexis, said in a statement Wednesday (March 15) that the partnership support the government’s focus on food security for all while investing significantly in farmers, producers and processors.

“Agriculture is a key economic driver in B.C. and through this agreement we will be able to create new opportunities that make the sector even stronger while also supporting shared priorities such as Indigenous reconciliation, reducing emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change, as well as more innovative and sustainable food production.”

Not all of the money available to farmers will come directly from Ottawa – 72 per cent of the total sum will be cost-shared between the feds and province, with details still to be worked out.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the new agreement offers a range of programs that will allow Canadian producers and processors to remain competitive and profitable while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the sector.

While the agreement won’t come into effect for several weeks, farmers and other food producers can already start applying for support.

Wednesday’s funding announcement is the second major announcement concerning agriculture in B.C. Last week, the provincial government announced $200 million for food security measures.

Agriculture and agri-food production accounts for nearly $135 billion in GDP more than than 2 million jobs (1 in 9 jobs) in Canada. Exports of agriculture, agri-food, fish and seafood products grew to $92.7 billion in 2022 compared to $82.4 billion in 2021.

Black Press Media has reached out to the provincial government and the BC Agricultural Council for comment.

