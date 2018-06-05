An osprey. (Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Foresters and ranchers in the Kootenay Boundary region will have to follow a new set of rules to ensure birds’ nests, animal dens, mineral licks, bat nurseries and other wildlife habitat isn’t disturbed.

The provincial government says it is issuing the order to help wildlife survive and thrive.

Environment Minister George Heyman says they know many of the species at risk in the area will have a much better chance for survival if their habitat is protected.

The new protection order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1 in the Kootenay Boundary region, although the government says the intent is to eventually have similar orders provincewide.

The protections cover the nests for bald eagles, osprey, and great blue herons, the burrows for American badgers, the dens of the grizzly bears, bat hibernation sites and several other wildlife features.

Forest Minister Doug Donaldson says wildlife are dependant on undisturbed nests, burrows and other features for shelter, breeding and to raise their young and these extra measures will keep them safe.

READ MORE: Looking back on hunting season 2017

Forestry operators and range tenure holders will be offered training to help them identify and take the steps needed to protect the habitats.

The government says consultation was carried out with those directly affected and with local Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says
Next story
Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

Just Posted

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Province launches new bus service to replace some discontinued Greyhound routes

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches BC Bus North

Topley’s new fire hall close to completion

The $300,000 project is the culmination of years of hard work

Warm weather increases fire danger in Houston

Environment Canada models suggest warmer than normal summer

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster was convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Letter sent to City of Victoria cites accident with bus earlier this year that caused horses to fall

Most Read