Nature centre opens with a variety of activities

A sustained effort supported by grants from local agencies and other organizations and donations of labour and material has resulted in the addition of nature centre to the existing Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery. That’s local A Rocha coordinator Cindy Verbeek outside of the addition and the accompanying photographs provide an idea of the displays inside. A week-long open house last week provided residents with a glimpse of what has been accomplished. There was also a story walk which provided information for young readers. (Angelique Houlihan photos)



