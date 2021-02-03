National Literacy Week celebrated

Just in time for Literacy Week last week, the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning along with other agencies put up temporary “story walk” signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers. Permanent sign placements are being planned. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today photo)
