Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen announces at Riverside Park in Smithers that he is not running in the 2019 federal election. (Chris Gareau photo)

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after seven years

Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election.

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP made the announcement Friday afternoon beside the Bulkley River in his hometown of Smithers.

“I’ve had five elections and I’ve been humbled by the love and support that I’ve received across the Northwest for all that we’ve tried to do in our politic. I’ve been incredibly proud in some of our accomplishments; not just protecting the Sacred Headwaters, achieving the Great Bear Rainforest agreement, defending the North Coast from oil tanker traffic and fish farms, but also attracting more attention, putting Skeena back on the map, bringing national attention to what we’re doing in the Northwest because I think we have an incredible story to tell,” said Cullen.

Voted by his colleagues across party lines as parliamentarian of the year, Cullen was a veteran of the NDP caucus. He joins fellow NDP MP Murray Rankin from Victoria in a growing line of party members choosing not to run.

According to Cullen, some prominent people from northwest B.C. are considering taking a run at his seat.

