The McDonald’s on Nicol Street in Nanaimo was closed for McHappy Day due to a late-night electrical fire that requires the restaurant to be decontaminated before it can reopen. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

Yesterday was McHappy Day at McDonald’s everywhere except for one Nanaimo restaurant that was closed due to an electrical fire the night before.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the restaurant, located on Nicol Street near the Milton Street intersection, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Ennis Mond, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief fire prevention officer, said the fire was in an electrical box inside the restaurant and crews were able to quickly knock out the fire.

“They used a dry chem extinguisher on it,” Mond said.

He said the fire caused smoke damage and there was contamination from the discharge of dry chemical extinguisher.

The restaurant was closed until could be inspected and cleared to reopen by Island Health, and it is back open today, May 9.

RELATED: Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

McHappy Day is the day of the year McDonald’s donates one dollar from the sale of every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverages to The Children’s Foundation to send children to camp through the foundation’s Camps of Hope program.


