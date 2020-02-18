Nanaimo’s Curtis Wright won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Nanaimo’s newest millionaire wants to buy a deluxe fridge, and he’ll have plenty of cash left over to make sure it’s fully stocked.

B.C. Lottery Corporation announced today that Curtis Wright is a $1 million winner after matching all 10 numbers in the Lotto 6/49’s Feb. 15 draw.

The lotto corporation notes that winners sometimes splurge on a car or vacation, but Wright wants to buy a top-of-the-line refrigerator.

“I have it all picked out, it’s a $16,000 fridge that I’ve wanted for a while,” Wright said in the release, adding that he’ll put the rest away into savings for now.

Wright bought the winning ticket at the Esso convenience store at the corner of Uplands Drive and Rutherford Road. He’s a regular lotto player, saying he tries his luck at least once a month, but was particularly motivated by the Feb. 15 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw with its guaranteed prizes.

“I saw the ad for the Super Draw with the ‘OMG’ campaign on Saturday, a half hour before the draw,” Wright said. “I went out and bought the ticket about ten or 15 minutes before the draw.”

For more information about playing the lotto, visit http://playnow.com. To learn more about the games and find support around problem gambling, visit http://gamesense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo mom will celebrate 40th in style after $500,000 lotto win

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say
Next story
Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Just Posted

CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

The blockade is one of dozens across the country

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Wet’suwet’en return to camps near Houston, Coastal GasLink workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

Northern Health recommends self-quarantine for people returning from Hubei

The healthcare provider said it isn’t neccessary for healthy children to wear face masks

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Most Read