This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

Remember the mysterious package of white powder from a dead Russian composer mailed from Europe to a Port Hardy family earlier this year?

It was the drug ecstacy. But the why remains a mystery.

Twyla Mclachlan contacted the police Feb. 11 after a family member received the package in their post office box, and, upon opening it, was shocked by what was inside.

According to Mclachlan there was a “Happy Birthday” letter signed by Leon Bakst, a Russian composer who died in 1924, and a suspicious vacuum-packed baggie.

“We just got the results back from the lab and it was MDMA,” confirmed Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht on Wednesday, April 28.

She noted the RCMP has contacted Canada Post and spoke with their investigators “and apparently this is not a new concept. They don’t know why the drugs are being sent or the ruse with the letters, but they said it does happen.”

Draht added Canada Post did mention the letter included in this incident was far more professional in nature than what they usually see.

The investigation continues.

RELATED: Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The letter from the dead Russian composer. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The letter from the dead Russian composer. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Previous story
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say
Next story
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

Just Posted

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

Pictured here is an example of a B.C. Wildfire Service burn to rid an area of combustible material. (Photo courtesy the B.C. Wildfire Service)
Wind shift brings smoke into community

Fire meant to diminish chances of real fire danger

Locals can expect to experience more story walks on a variety of topics this year thanks to local agencies. (Houston Link to Learning photo)
Story walk concept expands

Idea is to promote literacy

Houston Today file photo
Vaccination rate here falls short

Unknown when further clinics may be held

Houston Trailer Park file photo
Trailer park rezone bid denied again

An application by the owners of the Houston Trailer Court to gather… Continue reading

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

Most Read