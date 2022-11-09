Letter to editor

My opinion on Trudeau

Editor:

I hope people have figured out by now that we are being told a lot of crap about the state of our environment. Look at the mess we are in with inflation, gas prices, etc.

We have these idiots in power making things a whole lot worse. Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden are morons. It’s time to get rid of Trudeau. I hope the Tories bring him down good. Let’s bring this country back to the good way of life for people.

I support Kevin Falcon in B.C. for premier and Pierre Poilievre for prime minister. We need thinkers and builders not brainless trouble making destroyers.

That’s my opinion… I’m Fred Romanow

