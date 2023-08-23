Music to my ears

At the Houston Public Library on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. throughout August there is a parent-led program to help your pre-schooler ages 0-5 develop a love of music. On Aug. 1 the group of four children and their parents experienced percussion sounds with egg rattles, percussion sticks and blocks. Fees for the sessions are covered by the library and new registrations are welcomed. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
