Muncipal office re-opening May 11

Public asked to respect physical distancing guidance

After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two months, the District of Houston is re-opening its main municipal office on May 11.

“Employees in the office will be following strict health and safety protocols and we are asking that the public cooperate with following these procedures to minimize the risks to employees and other customers,” the district stated in a May 7 release.

The re-opening falls in line with general principles released through provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for a gradual and measured resumption of services affected when the pandemic was declared in March.

In following precautionary guidance, the District is asking that anyone experiencing symptoms of a cough or fever to stay home and not attempt to come to the District office.

It is also asking visitors to park in the western lot facing Copeland Ave. as that will allow for physical distancing when entering or exiting vehicles.

Only one person at a time will be allowed in the office lobby at any one time. There is an exception for caregivers with small children but that’s being discouraged if possible.

And visitors should pay attention to lines marked out on the floor outside the front door which indicate the six-foot distancing guideline.

And while municipal employees will take cash payments, the District is strongly advising people to use a debit card, cheque or bank draft.

Employees continue to follow the guideline as to frequent hand-washing and sanitation of high-touch surfaces.

And hand sanitizer will be available for visitors at the office.

“We understand these measures may be inconvenient, but we thank your for your cooperation in helping to ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors,” the May 7 release stated.

As of last week, District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck said there were no active plans to open other District facilities such as the leisure centre and parks and outdoor recreation areas.

