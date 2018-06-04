Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

An Abbotsford woman says her car was hit by a large amount of feces falling from the sky in mid-May, just a day after a similar incident in Kelowna that has prompted Transport Canada to look into whether aircraft are to blame.

Karen Copeland and her daughter were sitting in their vehicle at Mill Lake Park on the evening of May 10, prior to a baseball game, when they heard a “splat, splat, splat, splat.”

The pair looked at each other, and thought of the most likely culprits – birds. The scale of the mess, though, was far from ordinary.

“We looked at the car next to us, and it was covered, and the [other] car next to us was covered too,” she said.

When they stepped out of the car they saw five be-splattered cars. And it was, Copeland said, very clearly poop.

“It reeked. It was disgusting,” she said. “We were gagging.”

It was so bad, she immediately texted a friend. Even so, Copeland thought a bird was likely still to blame.

“I honestly just thought it was a bird with really bad diarrhea,” she said. “I was like, ‘That had to be a real big bird to cover five cars.’”

But after hearing about a Kelowna woman who was splattered with feces through the sunroof of her vehicle on May 9, Copeland began to consider whether an airplane was to blame. Since that incident was first publicized, others have come forward to share similar stories.

Susan Allan, who was hit in Kelowna, contracted pinkeye after being splattered, believes a plane was to blame and wants the airport to take responsibility for her grief, and to clean the inside of her car. One researcher has suggested the feces could have come from a melting “poopsicle” that had been frozen on a plane overhead.

RELATED: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in brown splatters from the sky

Copeland, for her part, got her filthy car cleaned up the next morning. She has been told that Mill Lake Park is not beneath a normal flightpath and says is willing to consider other explanations.

But with no large buildings nearby, the magnitude of the poop that fell on Mill Lake Park that day, and at least two other incidents occurring that same week elsewhere in the province, the possibility of an aircraft overhead doesn’t seem out of the question.

Similar reports across B.C. have led Transport Canada to begin an investigation. Contacted by phone, a Transport Canada spokesperson requested inquiries be emailed because the agency has received such a large amount of requests on the matter. They have not yet responded to an email.

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33
Next story
When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Just Posted

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Province launches new bus service to replace some discontinued Greyhound routes

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches BC Bus North

Topley’s new fire hall close to completion

The $300,000 project is the culmination of years of hard work

Warm weather increases fire danger in Houston

Environment Canada models suggest warmer than normal summer

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Most Read