Mountie captured battling fire with garden hose near West Kelowna home

When it comes to fighting fires, it’s been all hands on deck in the Okanagan over the last 10 days and a newly-released photo from Kelowna RCMP proves it.

An officer was captured on Aug. 23 fighting a blaze on duty with a garden hose near the backyard of a home on Parkinson Road in West Kelowna.

RCMP says Cst. Borg had noticed the fire and worked to keep it under control until local crews fire arrived on scene.

“He just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” said Mike Della-Paolera, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “More than likely, he probably saved the structure or saved damage to it.”

Della-Paolera added that local fire crews were fighting other spot fires when Borg noticed the backyard blaze.

“He decided that until the fire department comes, he was going to keep it from getting out of hand.”

The officer has received praise online since the RCMP released the photo earlier this week.

Borg’s efforts mark one of at least two fire-related instances this week that involved the RCMP.

In another post, police say Cst. Ennis saved a cat named ‘Sassy’ while on patrol near an evacuated property.

The efforts come as wildfires continue to burn across the Okanagan.

While the McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and more than 12,000 hectares in size, the pair of blazes in Kelowna and Lake Country, respectively, are now considered held.

