Good fun seeing so many folks out at the trails, in many different modes last weekend. There were almost 100 registrants. Saturday brought out several Smithereens, mostly runners – all of whom said they will come back to ski this winter – while Sunday seemed to be more Houstonite bikers and walkers. Both days there were a perfect mix of sun and cloud with dry trails. There was a donation drop box where $450 was raised. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)