Morice Mountain season starts

It was opening day at the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club on Nov. 26. People were served up some steaming hot chili and other treats. There was also a equipment swap and people were able to go out for a ski.

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club members Marjorie and Jeneanne are enjoying a bowl of chili and a bun made by Pleasant Valley Restaurant. Treats were also available and provided by Palisades Cafe. The ski club has over 400 members and Nov. 26 the ski lodge was open from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. to celebrate the opening of the season with each member getting a new key for the lodge and an equipment swap.

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club has an equipment library available for members which includes snow shoes, skis, ski shoes and poles.

