Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club work bee

A work bee was held at the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club in preparation for the upcoming ski season. 22 workers attended, and various jobs were done including seeding, cutting firewood, cleaning, clearing brush, and splitting wood. A garbage run was made as well. A schedule for the club’s upcoming season is currently being worked on by a planning committee, and will be announced soon according to club president Greg Yeomans. (Greg Yeomans photos/Houston Today)

