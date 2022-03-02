grooming

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club trail grooming

The ginzu groomer was out and about grooming the trails at the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club. According to club President Greg Yeomans, the smaller groomer, which is pulled behind a snowmobile, is best used at the beginning of the season, as well for extending the season in the early spring. (Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Fears about the pandemic, climate change worsening anxiety in B.C.: study
Next story
B.C. missionary in Ukraine shifts focus to helping those impacted by war

Just Posted

Rick Fuerst, one of the organizers of a rally in Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals, talks to media following the event. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. budget includes $185 million to mitigate impact of old-growth logging deferrals

School District #54
Sickness replacement costs force district to shave expenses

shot
Vaccination rate for young children continues to lag

pink shirt day
Pink shirt day for Silverthorne Elementary students