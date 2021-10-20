Morice Mountain nordic ski club holds annual meeting

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club held its annual general meeting on Oct. 6 to discuss various topics such as a report on the previous year, and also plan for the upcoming winter season.

According to a newsletter summary of the meeting, the executive of the club is staying the same as are the other coordinator positions. Club Secretary Rebecca Tait has agreed to hold the position of vice president (VP) from afar, however, the club is looking for someone who resides in the area to take over the position.

Anyone interested in the VP position is encouraged to talk to club President Greg Yeomans.

In terms of last year’s report, membership was down, but revenue was up as ski rentals were included in membership revenue. Day tickets were also down, however it was agreed that members skied more trails, more days, and more hours then the previous year. Snowshoers were very positive with the facility as well.

Grooming hours were up considerably last season, which had an unprecedented early start, beginning on Oct. 16, 2020.

The bombardier, one of two grooming devices owned by the club, got a checkup last month and will require some maintenance tuneups such as work on the hoses and pumps.

A mechanic accustomed to the machine picked up some parts and will be back to do extensive surgery in mid-November. The price will be in the $20,000 range according to the newsletter summary.

The newsletter also states that Yeomans has been working to secure grants and funding opportunities, which have yet to be officially announced, as the club continues to work on a budget for the year.

As far as the upcoming year goes, registration is now open for zone four on the club’s website. There are new aspects to the club this year, including a snowshoe membership, a fat bike membership, and reduced fees for youth.

In the newsletter, a club representative said that a full strategic plan for the season should be available any day. “We took a quick overview of the strategic plan that was drawn up last spring and has been tweaked a few times since, and now has immediate goals for this year and some annual goals to go with it. It will be on the website shortly.”

