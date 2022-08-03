Morice Mountain Challenge in Houston

25 KM run results
Colin Ferrie from Kimberley, time: 2:00:15, placed 1
Cam McNamara from Prince George, time: 2:13:38, placed 2
Carly Madge from Prince George, time: 2:13:44, placed 3
10 KM run results
Ryan Hill from Smithers, time: 0:48:13, placed 1
Mitchell Kuipers from Smithers, time: 0:53:38, placed 2
Fynn Stasiuk from Smithers, time: 0:55:44, placed 3
Other times of Houston participants:
Mark Groot 1:04:54
Derek Hougen 1:08:55
Adam Franz 1:09:52
Ryan Franz 1:14:20
Stephanie Rivera 1:17:24
Jamie Yeomans 1:25:37
Shelby Timms 1:25:45
Glen Franz 1:26:25
Rebecca Hougen 1:36:58
Susan West 2:31:38
Jocelyn Bell 2:31:38
Dee McRae 2:31:38
Carlie Kearns 2:31:38
3 KM run results
Braeden Groot from Houston, time: 0:17:08, placed 1
Andrew Rosenberger from Smithers, time: 0:17:21, placed 2
Finn Rosenberger from Smithers, time: 0:17:37 placed 3
Other times of Houston participants:
Gavin Groot 0:18:25
Ryder Yeomans 0:19:59
Daniel Austin 0:20:08
Greg Yeomans 0:20:08
Harry Dhaliwal 0:20:09
Annalise Groot 0:21:42
Lawson Hougen 0:22:07
Coby Groot 0:22:52
Lily Austin 0:23:22
Sari Austin 0:23:22
Autumn Chartier 0:24:35
Marshall Hougen 0:28:42
Zoe Franz H 0:29:35
Donna Franz 0:30:40
Aimee Groot 0:32:13
Krystal Stoltenberg 0:34:33
Denae Opdendries 0:34:33