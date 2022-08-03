Morice Mountain Challenge

Morice Mountain Challenge in Houston

25 KM run results

Colin Ferrie from Kimberley, time: 2:00:15, placed 1

Cam McNamara from Prince George, time: 2:13:38, placed 2

Carly Madge from Prince George, time: 2:13:44, placed 3

10 KM run results

Ryan Hill from Smithers, time: 0:48:13, placed 1

Mitchell Kuipers from Smithers, time: 0:53:38, placed 2

Fynn Stasiuk from Smithers, time: 0:55:44, placed 3

Other times of Houston participants:

Mark Groot 1:04:54

Derek Hougen 1:08:55

Adam Franz 1:09:52

Ryan Franz 1:14:20

Stephanie Rivera 1:17:24

Jamie Yeomans 1:25:37

Shelby Timms 1:25:45

Glen Franz 1:26:25

Rebecca Hougen 1:36:58

Susan West 2:31:38

Jocelyn Bell 2:31:38

Dee McRae 2:31:38

Carlie Kearns 2:31:38

3 KM run results

Braeden Groot from Houston, time: 0:17:08, placed 1

Andrew Rosenberger from Smithers, time: 0:17:21, placed 2

Finn Rosenberger from Smithers, time: 0:17:37 placed 3

Other times of Houston participants:

Gavin Groot 0:18:25

Ryder Yeomans 0:19:59

Daniel Austin 0:20:08

Greg Yeomans 0:20:08

Harry Dhaliwal 0:20:09

Annalise Groot 0:21:42

Lawson Hougen 0:22:07

Coby Groot 0:22:52

Lily Austin 0:23:22

Sari Austin 0:23:22

Autumn Chartier 0:24:35

Marshall Hougen 0:28:42

Zoe Franz H 0:29:35

Donna Franz 0:30:40

Aimee Groot 0:32:13

Krystal Stoltenberg 0:34:33

Denae Opdendries 0:34:33

 

Morice Mountain Challenge.

Morice Mountain Challenge.

Previous story
Several people injured in 2 vehicle collision east of Terrace

Just Posted

The back of a BC Emergency Health Services ground ambulance. (Black Press file photo)
Several people injured in 2 vehicle collision east of Terrace

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

Roxi Dykstra, artistic director, Spirit of the North Classicial Music Festival Director. (File photo)
Classical music festival returns to the Bulkley Valley

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?