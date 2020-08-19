Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

The Northwest Fire Centre has already seen 31 fires since April 1 and as much as 52 hectares has burned since then. (File photo)

The Morice Lake wildfire that started due to lightning, is not a threat for now, according to the Northwest Fire Centre.

The wildfire, which is located 70 kilometres southwest of Houston, towards the east of Morice Lake, started on Aug. 12 due to lightning activity. Firefighters have since been constantly engaged in wildfire suppression activity putting in roughly 14 hours per day until the fire is completely out.

According to the press release from the Northwest Fire Centre, the wildfire, which is five hectares in size and currently burning on the steep terrain in coniferous tree stands, is being dealt with by a crew of 20 firefighters. Two additional danger tree fallers are also working along side the firefighters to suppress the fire with water, hand tools and air support.

The release also specified that the wildfire “is not a threat to any community or values” at the moment and since the centre is expecting favorable weather in the coming days, the wildfire isn’t expected to grow either.

To deal with the wildfire, the centre is taking advantage of daylight hours to the fullest by stationing firefighters overnight at the location. Currently, the Burns Lake Unit crew is on site to deal with the wildfire.

“Due to COVID-19, each firefighter will be sleeping in their own tent and will not be sharing food. Face masks are mandatory when traveling in vehicles to and from worksites and social distancing must be maintained when possible,” says the release.

The Northwest Fire Centre has already seen 31 fires since April 1 and as much as 52 hectares has burned since then.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

