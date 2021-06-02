Northern Health is ramping up its Houston area vaccine clinic availability. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

More vaccine clinic days added for Houston

Young people from 12 to 17 now eligible for first doses

Northern Health is adding COVID-19 vaccine clinic days here in an effort to offer first shots to young people from 12 to 17 and to provide second doses for people already having their first dose.

Yesterday’s June 1 clinic is to be followed by ones on June 3, June 5, June 10, June 15, June 17, June 24 and July 3 and July 7.

Those who have received a first dose and have already registered need to know book an appointment for their second shot on the provincial registration and booking site while those wanting a first shot need to register first.

As it is, the latest available data from provincial authorities indicate there is a fairly high level of people who have already received their first shot in this region.

Houston is within Northern Health’s Smithers Local Health Area and the latest data, as of May 24, places the vaccination rate of eligible people over the age of 50 at 73 per cent and at 58 per cent for those eligible over the age of 18.

Granisle is within Northern Health’s Burns Lake Local Health Area and the vaccination rates there are similar for first doses — 72 per cent of those eligible over the age of 50 and 61 per cent of those eligible over the age of 18.

Northern Health’s Steve Raper said it is focussing on second doses for now for those who received their first dose in late February and into early March.

“According to the data provided from the province, Houston has slightly less than 350 youth aged 12-17 who are eligible for the vaccine,” he added of the expanded vaccine eligibility, first announced by the province the third week of May.

As with previous clinics, the location is the Coast Mountain College campus building. Clinic times may vary.

Vaccine clinic dates and locations for Granisle residents have yet to be determined.

Previous story
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

Just Posted

Northern Health is ramping up its Houston area vaccine clinic availability. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
More vaccine clinic days added for Houston

Young people from 12 to 17 now eligible for first doses

Roger Groot talking with Jeremy Rouw about the successful work that has been done on his land over the past several years to stabilize the banks, save his fields and create spawning habitat. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
9,000 willows planted along Bulkley River in Houston

The planting and restoration to help Salmon stocks

District of Houston file photo
Animal complaints figure in bylaw report

Building maintenance also an issue

There’s a spot waiting for you at the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)
Fire department looking for recruits

Training takes place once a week

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read