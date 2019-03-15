Out-of-country owners of waterfront homes on the Saanich Peninsula fear they may have to sell if the Province enacts its speculation tax. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

More than 80% of B.C. speculation and vacancy tax declarations submitted

Registration can be done at a dedicated website or by phoning 1-833-554-2323 before March 31

A majority of B.C. homeowners have completed their speculation and vacancy tax forms ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The province said Friday that 80 per cent of the declarations have been finished, with nine-in-ten completed online.

The forms must be filled out by property owners who have homes or extra properties in regions where the taxes are in effect. Every homeowner must register to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax.

Registration can be done at this website, or by phoning 1-833-554-2323. The process takes up to 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

After the deadline, those who are not exempted will have until July 2 to pay the tax.

The propert tax applies to Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the municipalities of Nanaimo, Lantzville, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds
Next story
Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Just Posted

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Follows decision by Nathan Cullen to retire from politics

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Local 1-2017 votes on deal with Conifer

Members of the United Steelworkers local 1-2017 are expected to finish voting… Continue reading

VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Material posted online by the killer resembles meme-heavy hate speech

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

Most Read