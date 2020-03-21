(The Canadian Press)

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

B.C. now has 424 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 10 fatalities.

Provincial health officials announced 74 new cases and one death during a Saturday news briefing, bringing the total number of cases by region to: 230 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 126 in Fraser Health, 37 in Vancouver Island Health, 27 in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

Of those who have tested positive for the disease, 27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care.

Six people have fully recovered.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services
Next story
Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Just Posted

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Coastal GasLink trimming construction workforce

Part of COVID-19 prevention protocol

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

No sanitization, no workers: Victoria tradespeople walk off job

Hand washing facilities mandated in Work BC regulations

Most Read