A fourth housing complex for Pleasant Valley Village is being planned for next year. (Houston Today photo)

A fourth housing complex for Pleasant Valley Village is being planned for next year. (Houston Today photo)

More seniors housing planned

Another six-plex contemplated at Pleasant Valley Village

Another six-unit housing complex, the fourth to be built by the Houston Retirement Senior Society, is set to take shape next year at the society’s Pleasant Valley Village property on 11th St.

“We have budgeted $700,000 for the next building and we have funding available but hopefully will receive some more donations and grants,” says society president Arnold Amonson.

In keeping with the design of the existing units, there are to be four two-bedroom and two two-bedroom units. Each is to be around 800 square feet and there will be a large common room.

All units are rentals and are built to be accessible for people with physical limitations using walkers or wheelchairs so that there are no steps and doorways are wider.

“Our building costs have been less than half of normal costs due to extensive volunteer labour, donated machinery and some donated materials. We hired a very talented carpenter for all three buildings and he was great with supervising all the volunteers,” Amonson said of the society’s existing units.

The impetus for local seniors housing dates back 20 years ago when a group of people gathered to address a shortage of seniors housing in the community.

“At first we were wanting to provide seniors care, assisted living and residential. We discovered that the only thing we could do without joining with government was residential,” said Amonson.

“We didn’t go with the government because we would lose all decision making and it would become a government project.”

A series of fundraising events followed — auctions, meals, walkathons, raffling off a car — so that $200,000 was raised.

And a major step forward was accomplished when Groot Brothers donated the five acres on 11th Street.

“With the money we had we serviced the lot with water, sewer and hydro,” Amonson said.

The first six-plex was built in 2007 with the second one coming in 2010 and the third in 2015.

“All funding has been by donations, grants and mortgages from the credit union,” said Amonson.

The society maintains a waiting list and fills vacancies from the list. Applicants must be 60 years or older. There are some restrictions — cats are not allowed and renters can have only one small dog.

The society looks after yard maintenance and janitor work in common areas and snow removal by contracting out the work while society members look after minor care and maintenance.

With more than 110 members, the society held its annual general meeting via Zoom on Dec. 7.

The society’s intent to build a fourth six-plex falls in line with a housing assessment report commissioned by the District of Houston and released earlier this year.

It noted that more housing specifically meant for seniors would allow them to stay in the community.

The report, at the time of its preparation, indicated there’s a waiting list of approximately 50 people for housing within the Pleasant Valley Village complex.

Aside from the current 18 units, there are six subsidized assisted living units and 16 subsidized independent living units for people aged 55 years and older at Cottonwood Manor.

More senior housing, the report continued, would allow older residents to downsize from larger, family homes, thus freeing up those units to be purchased by young families.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Just Posted

The District of Houston is examining the costs of increasing snow clearing. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
District ponders boosting snow fall response

Follows proposal made by Councillor Tom Stringfellow

Lorna Mazier from the Salvation Army thrift store in the mall with the donations kettle. The kettle is located at the thrift store Monday - Friday 10 a.m. 3:30 p.m. They are looking for volunteers so they can move the kettle out into the mall, if are wanting to do a shift you can do so by calling Adam Marshall at 250-847-1059. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
A time for giving or volunteering

Lorna Mazier from the Salvation Army thrift store in the mall with… Continue reading

District Of Houston
New road rescue equipment requested

New devices to help local firefighters extract people as needed when responding… Continue reading

district of houston
District focussing on emissions affecting air quality

Community topped list for particulate matter in 2019

The Royal Canadian Legion in Houston is looking for a new van for its shuttle service. (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249 photo)
Legion seeks new van for community shuttle service

And asks District for grant to offset operating costs

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

Most Read