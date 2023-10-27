BC Hydro says this summer’s dry weather and wildfires could lead to more power outages this storm season. (BC Hydro)

BC Hydro says this summer’s dry weather and wildfires could lead to more power outages this storm season. (BC Hydro)

More outages possible this storm season due to drought: BC Hydro

More than half of all power outages are cause by trees and bad weather

BC Hydro says this summer’s dry weather and wildfires could lead to more power outages this storm season.

The warning for customers to be prepared for weather-related outages caused by weakened trees and drought comes after a near record-breaking dry season, BC Hydro said in a news release Friday (Oct. 27). The wildfires and drought damaged soil, roots, trees and vegetation in many parts of the province.

BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said long, dry stretches during the summer put local vegetation under stress.

“Trees weakened by drought and associated disease can be more susceptible to wind, and many of these trees still have leaves late in the season making them increasingly susceptible to wind and adding weight from rain or snow. As storm season ramps up, a substantial number of dead and damaged trees and branches are expected to fall, contributing to power outages.”

This year’s drought led to BC Hydro having to replace more than 1,400 power poles and nearly 90 kilometres of power lines to restore power to more than 20,000 customers that were impacted across the province since May.

Crews are now ramping up for the storm season – with the first major one earlier this week in the province’s south coast – as BC Hydro says its meteorologists are warning that there is an increased risk of outages with windstorms this fall.

READ MORE: Fall storm leaves 2,000 Peninsula, Highlands, Langford homes without power

Trees and adverse weather “are the single biggest cause for power outages” in the province, BC Hydro says, with more than half of all power outages being cause by trees and bad weather.

BC Hydro adds its generation system, which is predominantly hydroelectric, is directly impacted by variations in weather.

“Although BC Hydro’s smaller plants on the South Coast have recovered, its larger facilities in the north and southeast of the province are still at lower-than-normal reservoir water levels for this time of year.”

READ MORE: Drought conditions in B.C. a ‘sleeping giant of a natural disaster’

BCHydroBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Ryah’s revival’ underway for toddler pulled from near-drowning in B.C. lake
Next story
VIDEO: Fiery display of fireworks after truck incident near Hope

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

That’s Terrace resident Gladys Radek, left, with Charity West, Cameron West and Gary West. All three are on a murdered and missing Indigenous peoples awareness walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George. On the far right is Birgitte Bartlett from Terrace. (Staff photo)
Walk raises awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous peoples

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)
RCMP ask for help in finding missing Vanderhoof woman

(Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Amarachi Onuora, right, was one of the participants from the Houston Christian School participating in the Oct 12 School District 54 cross country elementary race. (Marisca Bakker photos/Black Press)
Young athletes compete in cross country race