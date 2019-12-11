More forest grants given

Community forest meant to benefit the community

Just over $42,000 in grants have been awarded by the Dungate Community Forest in the first three quarters of this year.

In a list of grants presented to the District of Houston council for information, $42,028.18 was granted to 12 groups in the third quarter, $18,757.77 to seven groups in the second quarter and $21,867.20 to eight groups in the first quarter.

The community forest is owned by the District of Houston with one of its goals being serve as an economic benefit to the community.

As such, a portion of its revenues are set aside each year for grants in support of local groups and activities.

Grant applications can be made year round.

The Dungate Community Forest was formed in 2008 and now has an annual allowable cut of 29,0000 cubic metres.

