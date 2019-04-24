Six assisted living units at Cottonwood Manor be converted into residential beds. (Shiela Pepping photo)

More care needed for seniors

Demand will grow as population ages

Houston and area communities don’t really need more residential care beds but what is needed is more comprehensive home care for seniors, says the person responsible for services for the elderly within the Northern Health Authority.

And based on a recent study within the Northern Health area, approximately 30 per cent of people now in residential care, the highest level of care offered within the province featuring 24/7 services at a facility, wouldn’t need to be there if alternatives based on community and home were readily available, says Tim Rowe.

“What was found that they didn’t meet the criteria [for residential care]. They’re there because there are gaps in the community.”

At the same time, Rowe said Northern Health has found that seniors don’t necessarily want to live in residential care.

“Northern Health has spent a lot of time talking to seniors,” he continued. “What we’ve heard is that it’s a last resort, moving to a long term care bed.”

For many seniors, Rowe added, long term or residential care is regarded as something for a person’s end stage of life.

Rowe’s comments follow letters being written by the District of Houston council to the provincial government and to Northern Health advocating that the six assisted living units at Cottonwood Manor be converted into residential beds.

That was spurred by councillor Tom Stringellow who said assisted care residents there actually need residential care, specifically assistance around the clock if there’s an emergency such as a fall.

Assisted living provides care during the day but not in the evening and overnight, Stringfellow said.

Rowe has yet to see the District’s letter sent to Northern Health and so was not familiar with its contents nor background, but did note that Cottonwood assisted living residents can call an agency for help if needed during the overnight period.

“All assisted living residents have a Lifeline,” said Rowe referring to the name of the service. “It’s a 24-hour response.”

The agency the contacts a family member and if one is not available, then an ambulance or other emergency service provider, he said.

Rowe did indicate coming changes to care services for seniors will mean an increase in what can be provided at the community and assisted living levels.

The intent is to then ease the number of seniors in residential care facilities, he said.

Rowe did say that there will be increased demand for senior care generally based on population projections within Northern Health.

“Between 2015 and 2035, the number of people over the age of 65 will double and for people over the age of 75 the number will triple,” he said.

There are now 19 assisted living care units from Hazelton to Houston but based on the aging population projections, Rowe said that number needs to at least double within this decade and to more than 50 by 2035.

