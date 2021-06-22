B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

Fewer British Columbians are choosing Oxford-AstraZeneca for their second COVID-19 shot.

After NACI switched gears to recommend an mRNA vaccine as its “preferred” second dose choice for Canadians on Thursday a smaller margin – around 4,000 adults a day – has chosen AstraZeneca, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Previously, a majority of adults – up to 6,128 a day – chose to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca again when NACI’s June 1 advice was that recipients could choose for themselves whether or not to get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

READ ALSO: B.C. reaches 1 million people fully vaccinated, 56 new cases Tuesday

Dix assured the public that the province has no future plans to turn away AstraZeneca shipments.

In fact, B.C. is set to receive 10,000 additional doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week, said Dix. They will be available for immunizations at pharmacies across the province.

“To have the summer that we want, vaccination is key,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.  “When we are immunized we protect each other and we protect ourselves.”

