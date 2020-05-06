Morality versus legalism

Editor:

In ancient times when Roman soldiers went into Greece, the Greeks were amazed at how few laws the Romans had, while the Greeks were loaded with them.

The Pharisees an ancient Jewish sect had very strict observance of traditional and written law, and many of them, while Jesus Christ had few but very basic.

A number of years ago I read in a national magazine about a media reporter who flew to a foreign city to write a report on all aspects of the city. As they were driving into the city from the airport, the reporter mentioned to the cab driver how clean and tidy the sides of the roads were, not littered with cast offs.

Later as they were driving up and down streets, he again mentioned how clean and tidy the city was with very little sign of police, are they all in civvies? The driver said no, we don’t need many, not because of fear but because that’s how they wanted it.

A number of years ago while living in Whitehorse I was a volunteer with alcohol and drug services one of the things we were taught, was when you have a society, national, municipal or group who “accept” not necessarily take part in, crime, drunkenness or any immoral behaviour, you will have it, laws or not. Where society does not accept those actions, you don’t need laws or police or very few.

It used to be said “It takes a village or community to raise a child ” I was raised in that environment.

Canada today is loaded with laws, many of which counter other laws and in themselves are often illegal or immoral. If we were a ship at sea, loaded with our laws in a storm, we would be in serious trouble. We are.

Laws themselves do not make a society safe, they give employment to a lot of people. I have met many otherwise upstanding people who deliberately flaunt and challenge a law, like driving and view it as something to break. If the law wasn’t there it would be okay.

The above moral society may have almost disappeared, but there are still signs it is alive.

The Bulkley Valley & our present Pandemic may be the time and place to renew. I believe the home, with God leading is the place to start. Our Governments have failed, it is time for the family and home to take over.

Brian M. Hewitt